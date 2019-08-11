Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake; Micro Focus Intl Plc Ads Each Representing One Ord (MFGP) Shorts Up By 6.61%

Micro Focus Intl Plc Ads Each Representing One Ord (NYSE:MFGP) had an increase of 6.61% in short interest. MFGP’s SI was 1.29M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.61% from 1.21M shares previously. With 367,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Micro Focus Intl Plc Ads Each Representing One Ord (NYSE:MFGP)’s short sellers to cover MFGP’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 360,783 shares traded. Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has risen 3.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MFGP News: 19/03/2018 – Micro Focus: Chris Hsu to Step Down as CEO and Director, Effective Immediately; 19/03/2018 – Micro Focus loans fall in secondary trading after poor results; 22/03/2018 – MICRO FOCUS’ RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Micro Focus International plc Investors (MFGP); 13/04/2018 – Hedge fund Elliott Management wants Micro Focus, which bought HPE Software and SUSE Linux, to go private; 19/03/2018 – MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC MCRO.L – GROUP’S NET DEBT POSITION AT 31 OCTOBER 2018 TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS; 12/04/2018 – ELLIOTT SAID TO PLAN PUSHING FOR CHANGES AT MICRO FOCUS; 17/04/2018 – Micro Focus Delivers Industry First Distributed Correlation Solution to Help Combat Cyber-attacks with ArcSight Enterprise Security Manager; 12/04/2018 – Hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a stake not far below 5 percent in Micro Focus; 16/05/2018 – Micro Focus Int Plc Sees Trading Above Views

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 70.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 7,800 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 3,200 shares with $994,000 value, down from 11,000 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $43.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Sequencing Products Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Integrated Device Technology (Prn) stake by 16.30 million shares to 26.30 million valued at $41.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 64,841 shares and now owns 139,841 shares. Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 97,468 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 127,145 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.75% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 262,749 shares. Tekla holds 237,514 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc owns 20,662 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. C Worldwide Gru A S has 14,505 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Iron Fincl Lc accumulated 750 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx owns 3,050 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.2% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 2,802 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Smithfield owns 862 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 15,782 shares. Waters Parkerson And Company Lc invested in 0.02% or 800 shares.