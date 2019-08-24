Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Lendingtree (TREE) Share Value Declined, S Squared Technology Has Cut Position by $2.33 Million

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $298.66. About 140,447 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 25/04/2018 – FORD SEES PROFITS RETURNING TO ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN 2H 18; 01/05/2018 – FORD APRIL U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES DOWN 4.5%, EST. DOWN 5.0%; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend; 10/05/2018 – Ford Promotes Jeff Lemmer to Chief Information Officer; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS NEW PERFORMANCE BATTERY ELECTRIC UTILITY TO BE AVAILABLE IN 2020; 11/04/2018 – Ford Motor’s premium Lincoln brand plans to build as many as five new vehicles in China by 2022, according to two U.S. sources, in a move to expand sales in the world’s largest vehicle market that would also blunt the impact of U.S-China trade spats; 26/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Firearm detected by TSA officers at Ford International Airport; 28/04/2018 – Michael Martinez: Ford isn’t just looking at the train station, it’s targeting almost 50 (!) properties totaling at least

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

