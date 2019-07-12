Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $863.48 Million as Market Value Rose; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $184.55 Million as Share Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.78 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.46. About 75,941 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piper: New Mellanox CFO means no acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Next For Nvidia And Mellanox? – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: Expected Annualized Return Of 21.06% – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox Liquid Cooled HDR 200G Multi-Host InfiniBand Adapters Accelerate Lenovo’s Most Advanced Liquid Cooled Server Platform – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox: Key Items To Track In Q4 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 420,000 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. $545,630 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares were sold by Johnson Amal M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 0.06% or 499,749 shares. Myriad Asset Mngmt owns 11,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 116,050 shares stake. 92,000 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Omni Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 635,984 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 65,706 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 33,388 shares. 33 were accumulated by Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 397,369 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,183 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.12% or 41,948 shares. Fil reported 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluecrest Ltd holds 30,476 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 36,921 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd Co holds 0.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 224,310 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 60,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 87,147 shares. Argentiere Ag has invested 2.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 173,984 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.03% or 114,874 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corp stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 10,062 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Zweig invested in 2.56% or 125,907 shares. Moody National Bank Division reported 45,106 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 703,170 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Virtu Limited Liability holds 7,802 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.