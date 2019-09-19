Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Lennar (Call) (LEN) Stake By $480,000; Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) SI Decreased By 0.86%

Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) had a decrease of 0.86% in short interest. YRCW’s SI was 3.59 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.86% from 3.62 million shares previously. With 790,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s short sellers to cover YRCW’s short positions. The SI to Yrc Worldwide Inc’s float is 11.58%. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.145. About 707,567 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 0.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 0.8% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 10,000 shares as Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 20,000 shares with $969,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp (Call) now has $17.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 619,689 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $153.43 million. The Company’s YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It currently has negative earnings. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Carvana Co stake by 170,597 shares to 302,353 valued at $18.92 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Teladoc Health Inc stake by 60,900 shares and now owns 90,900 shares. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) was raised too.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.77 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 2.69% above currents $54.29 stock price. Lennar had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 28. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”.