Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Lennar (Call) (LEN) Position By $480,000; Fang Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (SFUN) SI Decreased By 1.89%

Fang Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SFUN) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. SFUN’s SI was 9.80M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 9.99M shares previously. With 214,800 avg volume, 46 days are for Fang Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SFUN)’s short sellers to cover SFUN’s short positions. The SI to Fang Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.81%. The stock increased 8.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 164,138 shares traded. Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) has declined 86.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.21% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 10,000 shares as Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 20,000 shares with $969,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp (Call) now has $17.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 2.37M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. The company has market cap of $212.77 million. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. It has a 198.33 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Glaukos Corp stake by 23,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped United States Stl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:X) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 1.57% above currents $54.89 stock price. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained the shares of LEN in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

