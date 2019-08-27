Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Kohls (KSS) Holding as Shares Declined; As Verisign (Put) (VRSN) Valuation Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (Put) (VRSN) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 86,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 32,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 119,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $203.51. About 162,532 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 96.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 193,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 992,105 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Put) by 340,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Regions holds 0% or 760 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta owns 0.07% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 5,070 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Huntington Financial Bank reported 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.3% or 2.66 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 162,757 shares. Cypress Capital Gru stated it has 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 105,465 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 6,943 shares. Greenleaf holds 3,376 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 0.86% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moors Cabot Inc invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 11,057 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na has invested 0.38% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

