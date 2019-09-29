Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Its Stake in Nokia (Call) (NOK) by $1.75 Million as Share Value Rose; Jolley Asset Management Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $447,447

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (Call) (NOK) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Nokia Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 20.23M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 01/04/2018 – AndroidAuthority: Exclusive: Nokia is working on a remake of the Nokia 2010; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Names Maria Varsellona President of Nokia Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airborne broadband system, Bloomberg reports; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $389.40M for 18.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

