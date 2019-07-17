Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake; Ruffer Llp Cut Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) stake by 92.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 185,000 shares as Genworth Finl Inc (GNW)’s stock declined 26.36%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 15,000 shares with $115,000 value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 2.35M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M

Ruffer Llp decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 12.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp sold 780,493 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock declined 13.10%. The Ruffer Llp holds 5.24M shares with $68.66 million value, down from 6.02 million last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $7.68B valuation. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 2.11 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti’s CEO quits to take top job at Vedanta Re; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action; 13/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Beneficial Interest In Anglogold Ashanti Securities; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Mali expects industrial gold output to jump 20 pct this year; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SUPPORTS RANDGOLD RESOURCES, PARTNER AND OPERATOR IN KIBALI JOINT VENTURE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS TO JOIN VEDANTA; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ruffer Llp increased Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 4.17 million shares to 19.31M valued at $264.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 730,826 shares and now owns 1.99M shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Integrated Device Technology (Prn) stake by 16.30 million shares to 26.30 million valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) stake by 615,000 shares and now owns 715,000 shares. Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) was raised too.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For July 31st – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genworth and Oceanwide Agree to Extend Merger Agreement, Consider Strategic Alternatives for Genworth MI Canada – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.87M for 3.58 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,300 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Davenport Company Limited Company owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 104,287 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 13,201 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.01% or 281,849 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 134,100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mutual Of America Capital Lc invested in 437,766 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 2.22 million were reported by Principal Financial Grp Incorporated. Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Renaissance Tech Ltd Company owns 709,000 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp accumulated 193,790 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 870,416 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 888,900 shares.