Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) as Market Value Rose; Mai Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ)

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 6,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 157,763 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 151,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (Put) (LTD) by 270,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 38,057 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 17,203 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,692 shares. 243 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp reported 0.22% stake. Fin Gru invested 0.29% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 122,928 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 894,297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 148,700 shares. Verition Fund has 327,081 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,303 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co holds 268,384 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Lc accumulated 88,589 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 213,522 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,449 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 27,841 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 415 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.14% or 4.79 million shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability owns 13,947 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc reported 5,304 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 4,093 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 438 shares. Loeb Prns holds 0% or 675 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.3% or 1.23M shares. The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY) by 3,623 shares to 191,449 shares, valued at $66.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 67,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,579 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

