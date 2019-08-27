Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut By $7.23 Million Its Xylem (XYL) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is 0.66% above currents $134.11 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wedbush. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AZPN in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $131.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $120 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $113 Maintain

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 70.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 91,500 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 37,500 shares with $2.96M value, down from 129,000 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 388,593 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Tech +3.9% after upside FY20 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 223,889 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 36.15 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Aspen Technology, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,158 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested in 0.83% or 864,977 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 7,909 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Regions holds 33,102 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Whittier Trust accumulated 21,636 shares. Ajo L P stated it has 0.55% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Federated Invsts Pa holds 2,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 6.65 million shares. Synovus holds 0.02% or 13,569 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested in 5,701 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Tribune Media Co stake by 80,000 shares to 350,000 valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) stake by 650,000 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Comml Bank And reported 0.11% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.15% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hsbc Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 398,605 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 25,053 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs invested in 16,255 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% or 109,702 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 10,204 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Commerce Ltd invested in 0% or 8,238 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 3.48% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.14% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 81 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 2,807 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 4,325 shares. Asset Strategies accumulated 32,880 shares.