Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Continues to Hold Position in Freeport (FCX); Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Upped Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 11,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 231,003 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, up from 219,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $91.74. About 1.86 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 600,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 16.82 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q REV. $4.87B, EST. $4.92B; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has 0.11% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 19.39M shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada owns 2,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Communication Limited Liability holds 336,632 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 126,648 shares. First Republic Investment holds 111,446 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,370 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.47M were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Scotia Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 663,826 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Woodstock stated it has 18,551 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,999 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 46,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of stock or 7,425 shares. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 40,628 shares to 559,372 shares, valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) by 149,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 7,669 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt stated it has 16,265 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 108,694 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.05% or 20,369 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 8,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 3.77 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 185,475 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Com has 678 shares. Coho Prtn has invested 3.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). D E Shaw And has 4,000 shares. Generation Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 383,490 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 31,411 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 192,905 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB) by 52,634 shares to 74,430 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 161,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,790 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).