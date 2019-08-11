Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding by $3.36 Million; Boston Beer (SAM) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Its Position by $383,500

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 110.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 228,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.15 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $402.96. About 238,180 shares traded or 42.38% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 37,734 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 9,124 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ionic Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg reported 275,881 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California-based Whittier Co has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 176,000 shares. Masters Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.76% stake. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.61% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.25% or 1.65 million shares. Avenir owns 1.21 million shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 52,816 are owned by Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Co.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 950,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 137,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,050 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (Call) (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,672 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 100 shares. Profund Advisors Limited reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0% or 10 shares. 25,763 are owned by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. 126,967 are held by Geode Capital Lc. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 4,630 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 6,518 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 1,795 shares.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 37.17 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 20,100 shares to 52,100 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 171,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).