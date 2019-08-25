Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Boosted Its Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Position by $3.98 Million; As Biogen Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 972,369 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 3,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 302,007 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.39 million, down from 305,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 130,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.16 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.