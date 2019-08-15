Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position By $1.52 Million; Snow Capital Management LP Cut Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 76.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 14,480 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 4,481 shares with $473,000 value, down from 18,961 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $9.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 1.71 million shares traded or 5.12% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 64.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp analyzed 22,238 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)'s stock declined 9.03%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 12,424 shares with $741,000 value, down from 34,662 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $10.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 633,544 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 11,441 shares to 16,722 valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 38,898 shares and now owns 136,631 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47 million for 19.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $90 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 38.10% above currents $79.89 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 6.26M shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De invested in 190,728 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 3,440 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Communications invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amer Insur Tx holds 94,630 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 250 shares. Contravisory Investment holds 0.12% or 5,345 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox reported 13.47M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.06% stake. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 7,914 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 11,323 shares. Oak Oh stated it has 8,625 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 30,365 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors has $71 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 13.37% above currents $50.57 stock price. Molson Coors had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Bryan Garnier & Cie.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 22,021 shares to 48,571 valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 18,060 shares and now owns 94,085 shares. Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was raised too.