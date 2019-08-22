Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Holding in At&T (T) by $691,827 as Valuation Rose; Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) as Share Price Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 2142.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 1.20M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 22,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,135 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 80,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 21.90 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Add Edison International (EIX) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 94,980 shares to 77,920 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N.V. (Put) (NYSE:ING) by 704,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 442 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 1,237 shares. 193,854 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Pennsylvania Trust Communications owns 48,531 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt LP holds 3.75% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 668,284 shares. Nexus Mgmt Inc owns 11,700 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.02% or 19,048 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,249 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 305,613 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 2.57 million shares. Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oakbrook Invests Lc owns 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 16,147 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York has 1,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,742 shares to 206,248 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Lc accumulated 1.16% or 124,603 shares. Farmers Tru Com stated it has 163,509 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,873 shares. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 497,014 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Lc has invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.19% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management reported 15,117 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc invested in 2.94% or 137,866 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,700 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 30,866 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.94% or 188,554 shares. Amer Assets Inv Management Limited Company has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sei Invs Co has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.02M shares. 64,336 were reported by Fairfield Bush. D L Carlson Inv Gru stated it has 97,357 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Macy’s and JC Penney Need Help. ThredUp Isn’t It. – The Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Shorts Are Circling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.