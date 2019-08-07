Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Grainger W W (GWW) Stake by $2.81 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Mobile Mini Common (MINI) Shares Declined, Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc Common (MINI) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 423,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, down from 506,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 32,575 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 9,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 3,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $269.19. About 242,431 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $21.01 million for 16.47 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $251.91M for 14.99 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.