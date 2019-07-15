Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Stake In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Lifted; Letko Brosseau & Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 111,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 594,425 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 38,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,631 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 97,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 1.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 78,542 shares to 79,411 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,021 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 106,500 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $20.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 714,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).