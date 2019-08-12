Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Stake in Pool (POOL) Boosted as Stock Rose; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 109,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.02. About 30,365 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 952,557 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 28/03/2018 – GM’s Cruise CTO Departs After Trouble Recruiting Women Engineers; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA FINANCE MINISTER, OFFICIALS DISCUSSED KUMHO, GM ISSUES; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 08/03/2018 – Monsanto wins approval in Brazil for GM soy seed lntacta2 Xtend; 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From Its First Wind Farm in U.S. State of Illinois to Bloomberg and General Motors; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter; 18/04/2018 – GM Ousts Cadillac Head; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 03/04/2018 – FLEET COMPLETE – WILL WORK WITH GENERAL MOTORS TO BRING SCALABLE IOT SOLUTIONS TO COMMERCIAL FLEETS AND SMALL BUSINESSES WITH ONSTAR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,725 shares to 48,564 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,396 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

