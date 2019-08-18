Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Xilinx (XLNX) Position; Avalara (AVLR) SI Decreased By 11.8%

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 201.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 17,949 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 26,858 shares with $3.41M value, up from 8,909 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) had a decrease of 11.8% in short interest. AVLR’s SI was 2.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.8% from 2.59 million shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 2 days are for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s short sellers to cover AVLR’s short positions. The SI to Avalara Inc’s float is 5.3%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 1.89M shares traded or 55.83% up from the average. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has risen 101.68% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.68% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 26,154 shares to 8,807 valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 1,515 shares and now owns 2,154 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Product Ltd holds 115,700 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Victory Capital reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 26,858 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tcw Grp Inc reported 92,039 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 21.14 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.12% or 48,121 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Nicholas Invest Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 41,599 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Washington Trust Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bokf Na holds 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 10,370 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx has $150 highest and $115 lowest target. $134.50’s average target is 27.54% above currents $105.46 stock price. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Sunday, March 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Mizuho maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates.

Among 5 analysts covering Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avalara has $10500 highest and $4900 lowest target. $87.17’s average target is 2.17% above currents $85.32 stock price. Avalara had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.