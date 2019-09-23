Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake; SIEGFRIED HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (SGFEF) Sellers Decreased By 2.02% Their Shorts

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 10.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 25,560 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 264,067 shares with $21.63M value, up from 238,507 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 2.04M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC

SIEGFRIED HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) had a decrease of 2.02% in short interest. SGFEF’s SI was 24,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.02% from 24,800 shares previously. It closed at $329.66 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Siegfried Holdings Ltd 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Swiss Pharmaceutical Siegfried Holdings Profits Off Of Generics – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 15, 2015 is yet another important article.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers custom API and intermediate synthesis services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing; and contract development and manufacturing services, such as pharmaceutical and analytical development, scale up and clinical trial material production, process and analytical transfer, and commercial manufacturing and packaging.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 3,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parametric Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.80M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd stated it has 63,390 shares. Stillwater Inv Limited Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 243,000 shares. 1,625 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Management. Atria Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). British Columbia Mngmt owns 176,502 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 63,672 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital LP holds 0.01% or 8,700 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Company reported 47,034 shares. Rowland Com Counsel Adv accumulated 7,379 shares. Putnam Ltd has invested 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Clifford Swan Counsel holds 0.06% or 13,917 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 57,090 shares.

More recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,897 shares to 3,459 valued at $357,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 2,242 shares and now owns 7,460 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.