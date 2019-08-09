Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised By $551,559 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Value Line (VALU) Sentiment Is 1.27

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 208.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 4,969 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 7,356 shares with $822,000 value, up from 2,387 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $101.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 1.84M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Value Line Inc (VALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 14 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced their holdings in Value Line Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 732,103 shares, down from 775,576 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Value Line Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $242.56 million. The Company’s investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds , options, and convertible securities. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers comprehensive research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, The Value Line Small & Mid-Cap 300, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Value Line, Inc. for 33,089 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 53,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 690 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,828 shares.

The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 234 shares traded. Value Line, Inc. (VALU) has risen 34.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 20,140 shares to 9,749 valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 216,444 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N.. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.55% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 843 shares. Putnam Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salem Invest Counselors reported 229 shares. Stellar Cap Lc holds 19,775 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 29,188 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap invested in 0.22% or 3,125 shares. Scotia Capital reported 235,687 shares. Pnc Grp reported 1.36 million shares. Moreover, Goelzer Inv Mngmt has 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 25,469 shares. Loudon Ltd Llc holds 0.64% or 7,489 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Mgmt has 54,913 shares.