Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Shares Rose While United American Securities Has Decreased Holding

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 67,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 17,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268,000, down from 84,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17,949 shares to 26,858 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 58,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

