Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Cut by $399,040 as Shares Declined; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered Stake in Arrow Electrs (ARW) by $2.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,081 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 25,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 8.40 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 25,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 73,522 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 99,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 448,356 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.02 million for 20.92 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 33,013 shares to 39,451 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Innovations Ltd Liability reported 13,549 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 8,875 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Incorporated Ca holds 131,341 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 24,099 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.1% or 85,685 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Lp owns 149,900 shares. 6,746 are held by Bancorp Of Stockton. Benin Corporation reported 80,823 shares. Barnett & Company has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13.66 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 1.41 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 6.79M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd invested in 0% or 51 shares. Palladium Prns holds 16,165 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 201,209 shares to 401,209 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 130,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics Again Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Teams With ADLINK and Microsoft to Enable Faster Deployment of Industrial IoT Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics Names Lily Yan Hughes as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.