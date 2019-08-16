Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Nordstrom (JWN) Cut by $1.57 Million as Shares Declined; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 42.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 35,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 48,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 84,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 6.41M shares traded or 43.26% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 3.63M shares traded or 42.17% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.71 million for 7.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,276 shares to 18,458 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 38,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

