Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Hershey Co (HSY) Increased as Valuation Rose; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Boosted Its Kellogg Company (K) Stake by $395,221 as Stock Declined

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Kellogg Company (K) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 7,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 59,858 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, up from 52,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Kellogg Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.56M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 231.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 24,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 34,976 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.55. About 763,802 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – HERSHEY IS SAID TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR TYRRELLS: SKY; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 16,835 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 166,984 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tobam has 1.22% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 163,134 shares. Nadler Fincl holds 1,680 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Field & Main Bank & Trust reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 3,163 were accumulated by Davenport Co Limited Liability. Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested in 19,866 shares. 157 were accumulated by Motco. 22,636 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Co. 1,900 were reported by Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% or 19,246 shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated reported 2,667 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0.01% stake. 45,555 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 33,382 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares to 11,275 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,080 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO also sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, August 1.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 17,251 shares to 181,483 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 24,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,110 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman holds 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 6,207 shares. Agf Investments has 20,654 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Dillon And Assoc Incorporated stated it has 8,420 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 4,916 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 409,701 shares. Aqr Ltd has 134,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 954 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 116,585 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 5,937 shares. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Everence Capital reported 8,574 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 33,404 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

