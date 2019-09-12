Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Adobe (ADBE) Decreased as Stock Rose; Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Market Valuation Declined While Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 1,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,213 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, down from 3,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.62M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.46M for 2.84 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 31,972 shares to 58,711 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 32,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.68 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.