Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lowered Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding; Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) Had 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Mizuho maintained the shares of MRNS in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Ladenburg. See Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) latest ratings:

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 59.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 39,415 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 26,739 shares with $1.93M value, down from 66,154 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $49.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 289,354 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 16,100 shares. 263,355 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. Jennison Associates Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 4.53M shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 4,085 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 118,020 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 51,453 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,506 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 95,501 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested in 0% or 11,464 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 0% or 33,425 shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 0.01% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 2.43 million shares.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $240.70 million. The firm is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $33,110 activity. Another trade for 2,492 shares valued at $7,626 was made by Smith Edward F on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $25,484 were sold by Cashman Christopher Michael on Monday, January 28.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R bought 292 shares worth $19,663. 12,000 shares valued at $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, January 30. Barbagallo John A had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94M on Friday, January 25.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 53,366 shares to 76,745 valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,895 shares and now owns 4,195 shares. Macys Inc (NYSE:M) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group holds 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 514,782 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 45,095 shares. Central State Bank accumulated 55,040 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Old National Natl Bank In has invested 0.41% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 212,052 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Atria Limited Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 31,000 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.12M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 42,726 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manchester Limited Liability reported 2,127 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.35 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Uss Ltd holds 156,700 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Axiom International Investors Ltd Llc De invested in 0.09% or 39,820 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 2.70M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $86 target. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Janney Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $8800 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.59 million for 15.07 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.