Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Position by $3.64 Million as Stock Value Declined; Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $6.81 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 82,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.15 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 1.70M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,567 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25M, down from 83,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $309.9. About 323,342 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.77 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 12,800 shares to 13,755 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 235,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Crosses 27,000 for First Time Ever – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.63 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 154 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Lp reported 43,933 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 23,449 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 22,648 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com holds 0.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 459,756 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,627 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 12.23 million shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 1.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 61,813 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 9.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 412,809 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 2.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 190,499 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 9.41M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 15.96M shares or 0.94% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Swedbank owns 4.01M shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Will Merck’s #1 Therapeutic Area With $10 Billion In Revenue Grow? – Forbes” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 560,300 shares to 22.00M shares, valued at $372.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 111,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).