Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding by $1.50 Million; Tci Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $322,020; Share Value Declined

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 550.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 16,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 19,507 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 2.20M shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 90,000 shares to 5,276 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,564 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).