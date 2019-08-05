Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted Its Holding in Varian Med Sys (VAR) as Stock Declined; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Valuation Rose, Santa Barbara Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 232.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 78,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 111,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 33,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 523,120 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 40,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 111,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 71,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel owns 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,595 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 336 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Washington Capital Inc owns 0.61% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 3,800 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ledyard State Bank accumulated 0.04% or 1,900 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 143 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 1,601 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn invested in 1.85% or 745,296 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 3,094 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 8,716 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd reported 1,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 1,800 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 90,000 shares to 5,276 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 26,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,807 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.08 million activity.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 508,613 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $134.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 507,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).