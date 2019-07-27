Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted Holding in Biogen (BIIB); S&T Bank Has Increased Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding by $415,647; Share Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 3,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.28% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 14.48M shares traded or 124.69% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 30/05/2018 – Black Box launches new Radian Flex Video Wall Platform; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 19/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 2.55M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. First Tru Advisors LP reported 406,551 shares stake. 2,216 were accumulated by Srb. Boston Ptnrs owns 922,718 shares. Argent holds 0.02% or 903 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Continental Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.35% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,177 shares. Moreover, Telemus Cap Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 974 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.12% or 1.89 million shares. The Missouri-based Century Inc has invested 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). British Columbia Investment Management reported 73,544 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.02% or 1,046 shares. 702,048 are owned by Prudential Financial Inc.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,317 shares to 58,135 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 67,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,069 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

