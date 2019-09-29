Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position By $2.81 Million; Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 290.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 18,354 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 24,682 shares with $3.78M value, up from 6,328 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 932,514 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37

Among 3 analysts covering Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bunzl PLC has GBX 2700 highest and GBX 2050 lowest target. GBX 2183.33’s average target is 1.69% above currents GBX 2147 stock price. Bunzl PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The stock of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Thursday, May 2. See Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) latest ratings:

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 155,100 shares to 397,300 valued at $14.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 13,029 shares and now owns 22,740 shares. Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $144.17’s average target is -5.57% below currents $152.68 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. Barclays Capital downgraded The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Monday, September 23 to “Underweight” rating.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of 7.23 billion GBP. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, food service disposables, light and heavy catering equipment, napkins, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as leisure sector. It has a 21.62 P/E ratio. The firm also offers films, labels, counter-service packaging, take-out, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationeries, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, organic food outlets, and others.

