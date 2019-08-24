Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder General American Investors Company Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 230.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 28,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,471 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 95,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 38,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,063 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr invested 2.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Creative Planning has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 4.93M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ht Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Commonwealth Pa holds 12,425 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Bank Of The West owns 30,650 shares. Bangor State Bank holds 0.56% or 36,587 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 143,866 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has 984,360 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc accumulated 102,748 shares. The Indiana-based Old National Bank In has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Comml Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Cap Prns Ltd Llc reported 3,700 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 126,824 were reported by Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,746 are owned by Hollencrest Management. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 4,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,645 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Country Club Company Na has invested 2.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barnett & holds 991 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Maine-based Portland Global Advisors Lc has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8.83M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Cincinnati Insurance owns 1.24 million shares. The New York-based Cullen Limited Com has invested 2.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Comml Bank accumulated 42,841 shares. Bath Savings reported 20,726 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 820,977 shares. Massachusetts-based Athena Cap Advisors Limited has invested 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

