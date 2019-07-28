Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increases Holding in Pool (POOL); One Capital Management Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $542,370; Stock Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.52. About 173,407 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 18,688 shares to 3,658 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 109,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,586 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,745 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Lc. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 14,952 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 261,394 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.02% or 3,265 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Rothschild Co Asset Management Us reported 0.2% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 12,188 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 468 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank reported 9,337 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.12M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.07% or 26,746 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 551,284 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Geode Mgmt Lc holds 418,572 shares. 57,906 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 13,170 shares to 49,707 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,779 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).