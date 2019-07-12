Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increases Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS); As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Boosted Position

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 11,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.33M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $278.12. About 1.15 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 196.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 5,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 367,105 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allen Investment Llc has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,666 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 981 shares. Blue Financial Cap Inc accumulated 22,210 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10,021 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Lc. Girard Prns Limited invested in 13,474 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Wetherby Asset holds 0.5% or 17,051 shares. Altarock Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,296 are owned by Park National Corp Oh. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc owns 4,605 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And holds 0.04% or 552 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 180,449 shares. Private Asset invested in 945 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,182 are owned by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 27,712 shares to 213,360 shares, valued at $91.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 121,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,727 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.15% or 15,549 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Finance has 2,700 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability owns 3,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Management Limited Partnership has 2,900 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Llc reported 0% stake. Asset Management One Com Ltd has 159,419 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 14,357 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Df Dent And Com Inc has invested 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Atwood And Palmer stated it has 1,850 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 220,632 shares stake. Us National Bank De invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 13,043 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).