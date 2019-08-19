Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Md Sass Investors Services Boosted Holding by $2.04 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 208.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 4,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 2,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 1.45M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company's stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 320,142 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Gilly Hicks by Hollister Opens Pop-Ups at BrandBox Tysons Corner Center and More – GlobeNewswire" on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "UPS's Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple – Benzinga" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,430 shares to 17,625 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 88,777 shares. Sand Hill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,200 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 4.17M are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company. Oppenheimer has 42,786 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 12,328 are held by Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,251 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell accumulated 200 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 37,800 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regentatlantic Cap has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcdaniel Terry holds 2.91% or 151,876 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 28,300 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has 49,774 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability reported 5,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board holds 46,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment holds 5,200 shares. First Manhattan reported 9,263 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.02% or 15,473 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.46% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,800 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engines Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 11,859 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 200 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc accumulated 2,375 shares. Fort LP invested in 0.06% or 6,311 shares.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Leak prevention startup Flo Technologies partners with faucets giant Moen – L.A. Biz" on January 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance" on April 25, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 146,031 shares to 790,348 shares, valued at $28.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 928,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).