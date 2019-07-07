Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fairview Capital Investment Management Boosted Stake in Intel (INTC) as Share Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 216.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,722 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 5,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.43 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 940,929 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.53 million, up from 917,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,725 shares to 48,564 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 66,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,177 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Management Inc holds 6,987 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 13,389 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd reported 0% stake. Da Davidson Company owns 64,693 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Management Lc holds 28,287 shares. 3,235 are held by Winfield Assoc. Garde Capital Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 3,210 shares. 2,400 are owned by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Moreover, Atria Invs Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 155,488 shares. 18,451 are owned by Tower Bridge Advisors. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited stated it has 31,530 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Current Philip Morris Stock Dividend Isnâ€™t Sustainable – Investorplace.com” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electr For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 242,172 shares to 13,350 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Trust Commodities Select by 9,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,640 shares, and cut its stake in Formula One Cl A.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.