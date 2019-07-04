Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased By $2.26 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake; Thornburg Investment Management Lifted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 32,192 shares as Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)’s stock declined 13.73%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 872,986 shares with $8.90 million value, up from 840,794 last quarter. Cnh Indl N V now has $14.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 938,518 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 201.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 17,949 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.50%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 26,858 shares with $3.41 million value, up from 8,909 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $29.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 2.63 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Xilinx had 18 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Mizuho upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Thursday, January 17. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Friday, February 22. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, April 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 61,115 shares stake. Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Wespac Advisors Limited Company holds 0.52% or 5,966 shares. Sit Invest Associates holds 0.22% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 426,815 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 4,416 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 30,907 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc owns 3,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 274,719 are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 79,324 shares stake. Comerica State Bank accumulated 0.06% or 56,765 shares. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 2.68% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 54,302 shares. Argent Cap Lc has 12,230 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 56,557 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 6,602 shares to 1,898 valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 20,543 shares and now owns 132,134 shares. Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 74,977 shares to 998 valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Itt Inc stake by 95,487 shares and now owns 266,191 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.