Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Holding in Home Depot (HD) Cut by $3.87 Million; Timkensteel (TMST) Holder Bronson Point Management Decreased Its Stake by $870,000 as Share Value Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 383,643 shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 20,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 63,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

