Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) Lowered by $2.81 Million as Stock Rose; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Rose, Peavine Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 9,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 3,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $269.98. About 532,639 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 985,491 shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38 million for 9.31 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 290,077 are owned by Castine Llc. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 892,396 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 572 shares. Cadence Cap Lc holds 0.09% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 23,671 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% or 5,902 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 1.14 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co owns 29,590 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 7,527 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 649,812 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 846 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.27% or 157,420 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 13,583 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 19,377 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc owns 19,430 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: We Need More Guidance, Not Less; Walmart Exec On Driver Productivity (Or Lack Of It) – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Where’s Walmart? Opening of Canadian CBD Market Prompts Speculation About Retail Giant – Benzinga” published on November 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Bank Announces Ratings from Moody’s Investors Service – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Merian Global (Uk) Limited reported 2.26% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Reliance Company Of Delaware stated it has 2,571 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru owns 1,155 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 6,840 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 4,274 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,547 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 14,191 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,800 shares. Moreover, Stifel has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 1,844 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 4,242 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Amp Capital invested 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02M for 15.03 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 12,800 shares to 13,755 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).