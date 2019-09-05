Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $2.29 Million; Credit Agricole S A Has Raised Arista Networks (ANET) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 39.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 38,898 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 136,631 shares with $8.08 million value, up from 97,733 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $241.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 3.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Credit Agricole S A increased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 31.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 5,325 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 22,055 shares with $6.94M value, up from 16,730 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $17.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.76% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $234.74. About 421,272 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M

Among 6 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $304.86’s average target is 29.87% above currents $234.74 stock price. Arista Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) rating on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $300 target. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$223, Is It Time To Put Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,410 shares to 3,210 valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) stake by 39,876 shares and now owns 260,124 shares. Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.04% above currents $58.47 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 7,227 shares to 19,021 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 12,728 shares and now owns 70,567 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.