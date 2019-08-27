Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Unumprovident (UNM) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 145.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 9,450 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 15,948 shares with $1.98M value, up from 6,498 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 486,974 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Unumprovident Corp (UNM) stake by 3.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 21,750 shares as Unumprovident Corp (UNM)’s stock declined 12.06%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 643,033 shares with $21.75 million value, down from 664,783 last quarter. Unumprovident Corp now has $5.26B valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 1.55 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group has $4000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $28’s average target is 11.07% above currents $25.21 stock price. Unum Group had 5 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 257 are held by Covington Mgmt. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Envestnet Asset invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 25,611 were accumulated by Hartford Investment Mngmt. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 19.13 million shares. Fiduciary Comm accumulated 0.01% or 6,041 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh reported 27,400 shares. 1,035 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P. Grace And White Inc New York stated it has 582,290 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. First LP holds 0.02% or 230,902 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 104,983 shares. Etrade Management Limited Company has 11,390 shares. 417 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unum Group (UNM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 8,261 shares to 586,449 valued at $50.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) stake by 302,651 shares and now owns 2.32 million shares. Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Fund (USMV) was raised too.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 39,415 shares to 26,739 valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 5,698 shares and now owns 9,396 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.