Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 26.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 40,044 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 110,039 shares with $5.27 million value, down from 150,083 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $13.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 1.48M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LDOS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Drexel Hamilton. See Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,397 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus has 1.52% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited holds 13,394 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.09% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 23,066 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51 shares. Marathon Cap invested 0.5% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). American Intl reported 91,709 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Management owns 23,335 shares. 652,497 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Conning has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Shine Investment Advisory owns 749 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.80M for 14.19 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 8,276 shares to 18,458 valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 4,969 shares and now owns 7,356 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. bought $99.91 million worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Mgmt owns 7,600 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Howard Cap Mgmt holds 156,510 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie owns 18,250 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 5,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 3.07M shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 1,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 56,408 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 135,083 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 30,680 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 8.80 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 39,100 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation owns 47,399 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Manhattan Company holds 781 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 1.57M shares.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.67 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.28 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.