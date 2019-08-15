Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Value Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Cut by $397,670 Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,081 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 25,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 16.21 million shares traded or 63.38% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 56,612 shares to 238,507 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 49,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.12 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bank of America Was Warren Buffett’s Favorite Stock Last Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,757 shares to 3,009 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Fina (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 207,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Small C (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings.