Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding; India Fund (IFN) Sentiment Is 0.78

India Fund Inc (IFN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 18 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 23 trimmed and sold stakes in India Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.80 million shares, down from 8.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding India Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) stake by 100.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 39,580 shares as Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 79,038 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 39,458 last quarter. Kimco Rlty Corp now has $8.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 3.62 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 17,041 shares to 15,693 valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 109,373 shares and now owns 26,586 shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Schroder Invest Gru invested in 0% or 5,172 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 181,199 shares stake. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 602,950 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) owns 263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 884,600 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 453 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.49% or 119,252 shares. Oakbrook Limited holds 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 21,196 shares. 21,800 are held by Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Arrow Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 25,138 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 19,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 1.41M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 94,735 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kimco Realty had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BTIG Research. The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 2.69% of its portfolio in The India Fund, Inc. for 1.82 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 70,765 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 39,050 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 162,911 shares.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 155,415 shares traded or 78.60% up from the average. The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) has declined 12.79% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

The India Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $548.05 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies.

