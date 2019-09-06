Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $864,468; Js Capital Management Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Cut by $364,000

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 11.01 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $223.96. About 1.17 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.67 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 20,140 shares to 9,749 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 27,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,052 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 0.02% or 700 shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 59,540 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.07% or 951,588 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Essex Inv Management Ltd holds 153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated reported 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0.14% or 916,318 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs And Pwr has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Van Eck holds 249,729 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.14% stake. First Amer Bank stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cornerstone has 1,343 shares. 103,169 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Co. Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability owns 314,278 shares. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 6,042 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.