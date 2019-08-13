Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Its Ball (BLL) Stake by $816,354 as Shares Rose; Norwest Venture Partners X LP Stake in Mobileiron (MOBL) Has Cut by $17.79 Million as Shares Rose

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 647,102 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 14,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 22,036 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 36,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 1.45M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged

