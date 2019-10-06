Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lifted Stake in Hershey Co (HSY) as Stock Price Rose; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Boosted Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 231.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 24,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 34,976 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 874,182 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 17,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 52,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 898,814 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 212,132 shares to 83,864 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 7,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,403 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.53M on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,593 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,187 shares. Twin Capital Management Incorporated holds 6,385 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.08% or 5,335 shares. City Hldg holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 86 shares. 274,048 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.06% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 6,285 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 1,770 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Management has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Farmers Trust reported 5,513 shares stake. 1,556 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company. Moreover, Hartford Financial Management Inc has 0.07% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 1,654 shares. Stifel Fin Corp reported 186,794 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Com holds 3,163 shares. First Trust has 0.31% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 24,494 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,382 shares to 4,897 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,701 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).