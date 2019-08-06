Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Increased Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position by $565,002; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lifted by $20.39 Million Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 78.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 433,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 989,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.20 million, up from 555,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 2.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 100.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 20,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 41,762 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.28% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 4.19 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was bought by Koenig Emery N..

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 7,757 shares to 4,389 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,042 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Com reported 0.09% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 569,610 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 53,309 shares. Investec Asset reported 0.6% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Jefferies Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 2.10M shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 197,280 shares. Greenleaf invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 46,812 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 114,581 shares in its portfolio. Country Bank has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 31,916 shares. 1.62 million are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 100,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 77,529 shares to 34,735 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 236,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,398 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications invested in 30,347 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Corp has 1.25M shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,654 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,649 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 1,100 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,165 shares. 22,750 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com has 2.73% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisor Ltd has 32,513 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc holds 0.67% or 47,925 shares in its portfolio. 13,210 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Jennison Associate Llc stated it has 12.57M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 130,226 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested in 0.07% or 41,168 shares. Fiera Corporation invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) – The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Big Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.