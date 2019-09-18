Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Liberty Broadband has $11800 highest and $104 lowest target. $110.50’s average target is 3.02% above currents $107.26 stock price. Liberty Broadband had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. See Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $104 Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 68.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 11,441 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 5,281 shares with $415,000 value, down from 16,722 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $111.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F

More notable recent Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty companies change out principal financial officer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In The Liberty Media Empire – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LBRDA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Love Charter Communications – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.60 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 275.03 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 38,511 shares traded. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has risen 28.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 65,000 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,823 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Canal Insur owns 12,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 29,302 shares. 11,306 were accumulated by Forte Lc Adv. Windward Management Company Ca reported 1.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). D E Shaw & Company invested in 707,222 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan accumulated 53,800 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Co reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bp Pcl holds 0.46% or 157,000 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advsr reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Charles Schwab Management invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Comm owns 3,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 72,454 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 35.03% above currents $71.39 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.03 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 12,264 shares to 15,964 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 8,831 shares and now owns 31,185 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was raised too.